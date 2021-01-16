Walnut Ridge Middle School students and faculty raise over $1,000 for first responders

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge Middle School is sharing kindness and giving back to the community as a part of the Be Kind Program.
Teachers and students at Walnut Ridge Middle School are participating in fundraisers and events, raising money for first responders in the community.
“I like to spread kindness to all my friends and put a smile on their faces and all my teachers and make them happy,” sixth-grader Kodi Ghielemier said.
Students received a checklist of ways they can spread kindness to their classmates.
“I just think it’s really nice and everything needs a bit of kindness in their day,” sixth-grader Riley Richey said.
The school is participating in a Great Kindness challenge during the last week of January, celebrating the school’s effort in raising money for the community in a spirit week.
“The school can really use some kindness in it during the pandemic and stuff and bring everyone closer together,” eighth-grader Alayni Moore said.
The school has raised over $1,000 in T-shirt sales. All money will be used to buy blessing boxes for those on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.
“Everybody in your life remembers somebody who was kind to you and when someone’s kind to you, you want to pass that on,” seventh grade math teacher Rebecca Bullard said. “I feel like we can teach our kids that a little bit of kindness goes a long way. It doesn’t have to be something you purchase, a smile or a hello goes a long way to somebody who’s struggling.”
