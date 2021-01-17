A-State bowling wins Lady Techsters Invitational Title

The Scarlet and Black started the final day of competition with a 4-3 (166-170, 171-182, 222-163, 203-186, 199-173, 173-145) win over Lincoln Memorial to advance to the second round take on familiar foe Vanderbilt. A-State (162-214, 176-168, 145-206, 195-140, 175-172, 244-201) only surrendered two traditional contests before taking the match 4-2 over the Commodores to advance to the title round.