A-State bowling wins Lady Techsters Invitational Title

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
SAVANNAH, TENN. (1/17/20) – Despite getting off to a slow start, the Arkansas Women’s bowling team persevered on the final day of competition to claim the Lady Techsters Invitational title with a 4-3 win over Louisiana Tech.
The Scarlet and Black started the final day of competition with a 4-3 (166-170, 171-182, 222-163, 203-186, 199-173, 173-145) win over Lincoln Memorial to advance to the second round take on familiar foe Vanderbilt. A-State (162-214, 176-168, 145-206, 195-140, 175-172, 244-201) only surrendered two traditional contests before taking the match 4-2 over the Commodores to advance to the title round.
In the championship round (218-201, 190-224, 177-204, 227-257, 192-186, 240-189, 225-178), the Red Wolves fell in a 3-1 hole to Louisiana Tech but locked in and took three-straight contests over the Lady Techsters to claim its first championship title since 2019 at the Prairie View Invitational.
Sophomore Faith Welch received all-tournament honors after registering a total pinfall of 1,042 for an impressive 208.40 average. The all-tournament recognition by Welch marks the first of her career.
Davison, Mich., native Taylor Davis (9) earned a top-10 finish for the Red Wolves after taking down 989 pins for a 197.80 average. Emma Stull notched a (14) for A-State by knocking down 942 pins for a 188.40 average.
Arkansas State will return to action when it travels to Dallas, Texas, to compete in the Prairie View Invitational Jan. 29-31.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.