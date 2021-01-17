A-State men power past ULM for 2nd straight win

After ULM took a 49-48 lead with 16:18 to play, A-State used a 13-2 run to open a 10-point advantage, 61-51, with 12:46 to play. The Red Wolves led by at least six points the remainder of the afternoon and used an 18-3 run to end the game to turn a 75-69 lead into the 93-72 final margin. Omier scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds in the final 20 minutes, one more than the Warhawks had for the period.