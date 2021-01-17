Arkansas State Track & Field wraps up at Arkansas Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (1/16/21) – On Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center, the Arkansas State men’s and women’s track and field teams totaled 20 personal-best performances en route to third-place team finishes at the Arkansas Invitational.
The reigning Sun Belt Indoor champions, competing in the scored meet, placed third on both the men’s and women’s sides. A-State’s women tallied 60.33 points behind Arkansas and Oklahoma, while the men totaled 95 points behind the Razorbacks and Sooners. In addition to the 20 collegiate-best marks, 19 were season-best performances.
A-State’s women earned big early points in the field events, with Sydney Lane winning the high jump with a clearance of 1.70m (5-7.0) and Camryn Newton-Smith leaping 5.93m (19-5.5) to place second in the long jump. They then notched 11 points in the first track event of the day when Sophie Leathers ran a personal-best 9:53.55 to win the women’s 3000m while Sarah Trammel added a point with a mark of 10:24.03, giving the women 11 points in that event.
Eric Williams claimed the men’s first triumph of the day, winning the men’s shot put with a throw of 15.39m (50-6.0). Lexington Hilton added eight points in the men’s 3000m, placing second with a personal-best 8:25.31 that moved him into third all-time in A-State indoor history.
Rainee Bowers clocked a personal-best 8.67 in the women’s 60m hurdles, placing fourth to earn four points and moving up to seventh in program history in the event. Then, A-State added 13 points from the women’s shot put, with Evangelynn Harris placing third with a personal-best throw of 15.25m (50-0.5) and Chastery Fuamatu right behind with a collegiate-best 14.32m (46-11.75). Grace Flowers placed fifth while Babette Vandeput earned a sixth-place result.
In the men’s 400m, the Red Wolves added five points, as Addison Ross kicked off his A-State career with a collegiate-best 48.80 to place fourth while Darrian Lockett knocked a second off of his previous best with a sixth-place finish in 49.13. Jermie Walker added two more points in the men’s 60m, placing fifth with a mark of 6.91. Walker then added eight points in the men’s 200m, running a personal-best 21.12 to finish second.
Eron Carter and Aimar Palma Simo went 1-2 in the men’s weight throw en route to accounting for 18 points, as Carter tossed a personal-best 20.16m (66-1.75) and Palma Simo uncorked a throw of 19.88m (65-2.75) to move up in the A-State record books at third and fifth, respectively.
Bradley Jelmert placed third in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 5.00m (16-4.75) for six points while Matthew Keown cleared a season-best 4.75m (15-7.0) to place eighth.
The biggest point total of the day came later on in the men’s mile, with Seth Waters, Gregoire Saury and Jacob Pyeatt finishing 1-2-3 for 24 points. Waters ran a personal-best 4:10.90 to move up to third in indoor history, while Saury clocked a time of 4:13.34 and Pyeatt finishing in 4:20.81.
A-State’s men closed out the day with a strong showing in the 4x400m relay, clocking a time of 3:13.94 to place second. That time ranks fourth all-time in A-State indoor history.
The Red Wolves are slated to be back in action Friday, Jan. 22 at the Samford Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, the site of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.
A-STATE AT THE ARKANSAS INVITATIONAL | Jan. 16 | Randal Tyson Track Center
WOMEN’S RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
TEAM SCORES 1. Arkansas – 228 points 2. Oklahoma – 119 3. Arkansas State – 60.33 4. Harding – 31 T5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 24 T5. Central Arkansas – 24 7. Little Rock – 9.67
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 60m: Tiana Wilson (Arkansas), 7.34 A-State: 7. Carly Strong, 7.81; 13. Blaique Webster, 7.96*
200m: Jayla Hollis (Arkansas), 23.31 A-State: 11. Rainee Bowers, 25.58*^; 15. Blaique Webster, 26.01*^; 17. Carly Strong, 26.16*^; Alexis Woodall, DQ
400m: Morgan Burks Magee (Arkansas), 53.49 A-State: 12. Kori Jones, 1:01.88*
Mile: Krissy Gear (Arkansas), 4:38.22 A-State: 6. Pauline Meyer, 4:59.55; 7. Elizabeth Martin, 5:07.29; 11. Kayla Wade, 5:16.22
3000m: 1. Sophie Leathers, 9:53.55*^ [10 points; No. 4 in school history]; 6. Sarah Trammel, 10:24.03 [1 point]
60m Hurdles: 4. Rainee Bowers, 8.67* [4 pts; No. 7 in school history]; 9. Camryn Newton-Smith, 9.03; 10. Alexis Woodall, 9.04; 13. Allie Hensley, 9.43
High Jump: 1. Sydney Lane, 1.70m (5-7.0) [9.33 points]; 7. Jazzmine Harvey, 1.55m (5-1.0)
Pole Vault: Nastassja Campbell (Arkansas), 4.30m (14-1.25) A-State: 7. Lauren Beauchamp, 3.80m (12-5.5); 11. Avery Shell, 3.50m (11-5.75)
Long Jump: Essence Thomas (Oklahoma), 6.16m (20-2.5) A-State: 2. Camryn Newton-Smith, 5.93m (19-5.5) [8 points]; 8. Allie Hensley, 5.41m (17-9.0)
Shot Put: Payden Montana (Oklahoma), 16.22m (53-2.75) A-State: 3. Evangelynn Harris, 15.25m (50-0.5)*^; 4. Chastery Fuamatu, 14.32m (46-11.75)*^ [No. 8 in school history]; 5. Grace Flowers, 13.79m (45-3.0)^; 6. Babette Vandeput, 13.07m (42-10.75); 9. Marie Reed, 11.83m (38-9.75)
Weight Throw: Lauren Jones (Oklahoma), 19.88m (65-2.75) A-State: 2. Grace Flowers, 17.05m (55-11.25); 4. Evangelynn Harris, 16.29m (53-5.5)*; 5. Chastery Fuamatu, 16.17m (53-0.75)^; 12. Marie Reed, 12.83m (42-1.25)*
MEN’S FINAL RESULTS (*denotes collegiate best; ^ denotes season best)
TEAM SCORES 1. Arkansas – 159 points 2. Oklahoma – 104 3. Arkansas State – 95 4. Central Arkansas – 54 5. Little Rock – 33 6. Harding – 26 7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 25
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 60m: Demarius Smith (Oklahoma), 6.72 A-State: 5. Jermie Walker, 6.91; 12. PJ Hilson, 7.03
200m: 1. Demarius Smith (Oklahoma), 20.87 A-State: 2. Jermie Walker, 21.12*^; 8. PJ Hilson, 21.89*^
400m: James Milholen (Arkansas), 46.85 A-State: 4. Addison Ross, 48.80*; 6. Darrian Lockett, 49.13*^
800m: Jesse Applewhite (Central Arkansas), 1:54.62 A-State: Handre Jonker, DNF
Mile: 1. Seth Waters, 4:10.90*; 2. Gregoire Saury, 4:13.34; 3. Jacob Pyeatt, 4:20.81*
3000m: Maximilian Nores (Central Arkansas), 8:21.52 A-State: 2. Lexington Hilton, 8:25.31*^ [8 points]; 11. Coleman Wilson, 8:55.27
60m Hurdles: Markus Ballengee (Arkansas), 7.87 A-State: 7. Will Glass, 8.22; 8. Ke’Von Holder, 8.23; 16. Ty Graser, 9.12
4x400m Relay: Arkansas, 3:13.20 A-State: 2. Jermie Walker/Daidren Davis/Darrian Lockett/Addison Ross, 3:13.94 [No. 4 in school history]
Pole Vault: Dorian Chaigneau (Harding), 5.10m (16-8.75) A-State: 3. Bradley Jelmert, 5.00m (16-4.75); 8. Matthew Keown, 4.75m (15-7.0)^; T11. Trace South, 4.60m (15-1.0)
Long Jump: John Baker (Arkansas), 7.64m (25-0.75) A-State: 3. Carter Shell, 7.46m (24-5.75)^
Shot Put: 1. Eric Williams, 15.39m (50-6.0) [10 points]
Weight Throw: 1. Eron Carter, 20.16m (66-1.75)*^ [No. 3 in school history]; 2. Aimar Palma Simo, 19.88m (65-2.75)*^ [No. 5 in school history]
