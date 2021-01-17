Arkansas State women win 9th straight with victory over ULM

“We did a much better job defensively in the second half,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “The good news is that we were better offensively and defensively in the first half, they just tried to make the game as ugly as possible and they did a great job of that. Fortunately enough, we held them to enough that we were able to come out on top. Our defensive presence was locked-in, especially late. We had the right group on the floor and they gave a resilient effort.”