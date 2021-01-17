Arkansas State women win 9th straight with victory over ULM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
MONROE, La. (1/16/21) – For the first time since the turn of the century, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team improved to 9-1 overall, defeating ULM 59-44 to sweep its second straight Sun Belt Conference series on Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The Red Wolves (9-1, 4-0 SBC) claimed its ninth straight victory and moved to 4-0 in league play for the first time since 2015-16 with the triumph over the Warhawks (2-8, 0-4). With the win, A-State moved to 9-1 overall for the first time since the 1999-00 campaign.
“We did a much better job defensively in the second half,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “The good news is that we were better offensively and defensively in the first half, they just tried to make the game as ugly as possible and they did a great job of that. Fortunately enough, we held them to enough that we were able to come out on top. Our defensive presence was locked-in, especially late. We had the right group on the floor and they gave a resilient effort.”
Jireh Washington once again led A-State in scoring, notching 17 points with six boards and four steals while Jada Stinson scored 15 points off the bench on five three-point baskets. Peyton Martin grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Trinitee Jackson tallied seven points and six rebounds. Karolina Szydlowska was also effective off the bench, recording seven points and seven rebounds.
As a team, A-State shot 33.3 percent from the field (21 of 63) and was 10 of 18 from the free-throw line (55.6 percent). Ten of A-State’s 18 takeaways came via steal. The Red Wolves out-rebounded ULM 44 to 40 and forced 18 turnovers while holding the Warhawks to just 18.2 percent from three-point range (4-22).
Whitney Goins led ULM with 10 points as the only Warhawk in double figures. Kierra Crockett led all players with 14 rebounds. As a team, ULM shot 31.6 percent from the floor on 18 of 57 shooting.
ULM took an early lead in the first quarter, leading by as much as nine at 17-8, but a buzzer-beating floater by Washington was good, making it 17-10 Warhawks after one quarter.
A-State opened the second period on a 6-0 run and would take a 23-21 lead on a three by Stinson with 3:32 remaining. The Warhawks would reclaim the lead twice, but the Red Wolves closed the half on a 5-0 run to lead 30-26 at the break.
In the third, A-State continued to extend its lead, leading by 11 midway through the third. ULM responded to a pair of A-State field goals, but that would be it as the Scarlet and Black outscored the Warhawks 19-8 in the third to lead 49-34 after three. The Red Wolves continued to stave off ULM in the fourth, forcing multiple turnovers and cruising to the 15-point triumph.
A-State is slated to return to First National Bank Arena for its next two-game conference series, hosting Louisiana on Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23, with tipoff times at 6 p.m. CT and 4 p.m., respectively. The broadcast of each contest can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
Five Things To Note:
- Arkansas State forced double-digit turnovers for the 10th consecutive game to open the season, 16 or more for the 10th straight game.
- A-State improved to 9-1 overall for the first time since 1999-00 and 4-0 in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time since 2015-16.
- The Scarlet and Black improved to 31-16 all-time versus ULM, 13-10 in Monroe.
- Jireh Washington scored in double figures for the sixth straight contest and 19th time in the last 21 games.
- The Red Wolves have outrebounded their opponents in eight of 10 games.
