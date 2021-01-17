Catalytic converter thefts pushing lawmakers to take action

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the Arkansas legislature, a bill has been filed that will – if approved by lawmakers – require those selling and purchasing catalytic converters to provide and require a lot of information and identification.
The bill - House Bill 1012, sponsored by Rep. Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) - will require a description of any part, tire, or accessory sold along with a description of the person selling it.
The person selling the part must provide a description and license number of the car they have and if it is a catalytic converter, more detail is needed.
Other information like address, gender, birth date, driver’s license number, and more will be required.
The business purchasing the item must require the date the seller acquired the catalytic converter and the vehicle identification number of the vehicle the catalytic converter was taken off of, under the bill.
In Jonesboro since 2019, there have been 80 catalytic converters stolen.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said it’s not just a Jonesboro issue but it will help solve some of their crime.
“It’s bad enough to the point our legislators are looking at it and working on a bill to help the agencies to track and make more cases on these,” he said. “We’re excited to see the bill come forth. It will give us another tool to bring resolution and help in solving a case.”
It is not law now but will be presented in the House soon.
