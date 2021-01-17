Jonesboro couple to appear on “The Wall” Monday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday night, a couple from Jonesboro will appear on the game show The Wall, Season Four.
The show at 8 p.m. on KAIT-NBC.
Tamara Pace Glover is a social work professor at Arkansas State University, and Leonardo Glover is a mental health therapist.
They work to help the underserved in the community and empower working women to succeed.
They say that being on the show was an opportunity of a lifetime and are proud to represent their hometown of Pine Bluff and the Jonesboro community.
“Our overall goal is just to continue to build our community, and so this show allows us the opportunity for people to hear our story and know that we truly come from an anchored place knowing that we truly want to build up individuals in our community,” said Tamara.
They say that being on the show was a dream come true.
“It was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Everybody was super, super nice. They actually treated us like celebrities. We felt so so special,” said Tamara.
Out of thousands of applicants, the Glovers were chosen.
Tamara says that they love what the game show stood for. They take normal people and let them share what they’re doing for their community on a large platform.
“Leo and I do a lot of community outreach, and so to have this opportunity, it’s major, goes beyond words. We just want to be pillars and a beacon of light for individuals who look up to us and serve as role models,” said Tamara.
The Glovers say they hope their exposure on national television will lead to deeper involvement with the community and will allow others to learn about what they do for the community.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.