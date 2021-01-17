Teacher previously wary about vaccine now encourages others to take it

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday and Friday of next week, the Trumann School District will transition to blended learning so that teachers and staff can participate in an on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic. One teacher got her shot early and shared her experience.
History teacher and softball coach Karisa Roberts already received her vaccine on Tuesday.
She said on Wednesday night that she felt like she had a cold. Her symptoms included chills, a low fever, and achy joints.
She woke up fine the next day. Roberts says that though she experienced these symptoms, she’s thankful to have the protection when she thinks of her students and grandparents.
She wants to do her part and keep everyone around her safe.
“I have a sense of security, a sense of hope that maybe we’re getting to the end of this, maybe we can resume life as normal again one day,” said Roberts. “I also think of my grandparents. I’m so blessed to have all four of my grandparents still alive, so it has been a little unnerving when I have visited them.”
Roberts says the more she learned about the vaccine, the more she wanted “to do her part.”
“Some people are on the fence about it, and I understand that. I was actually one that was as well, like in September-October that I heard in December we might have a shot I thought, ‘um I don’t know about that I might wait a little while before I get mine,’ but after talking with friends in the medical profession,” said Roberts. “I’ve just learned about what the virus does and how it’s not actually the Coronavirus going in your body. It’s an mRNA vaccine.”
Roberts says she has been able to speak with other staff on the fence about the shot. Some have agreed to take the vaccine on Thursday.
Daily Dose Pharmacy will be leading the clinic.
To find out more about the 1-B plan, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.