Teacher previously wary about vaccine now encourages others to take it

“Some people are on the fence about it, and I understand that. I was actually one that was as well, like in September-October that I heard in December we might have a shot I thought, ‘um I don’t know about that I might wait a little while before I get mine,’ but after talking with friends in the medical profession,” said Roberts. “I’ve just learned about what the virus does and how it’s not actually the Coronavirus going in your body. It’s an mRNA vaccine.”