Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/11/2021 - 1/15/2021)

Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Blytheville (Ty’Reonn King steal and slam)
Our first nominee is from a 4A-3 showdown. Ty’Reonn King iced a Blytheville win with a steal and a slam. The Chickasaws moved to 15-2 with a victory Thursday over Southside.
Buffalo Island Central (Jesse Kinard drops 30 pts in win)
Nominee number 2 is Buffalo Island Central. Jesse Kinard put up some numbers Friday night. He had 30 points as the Mustangs beat Bay 55-54.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Batesville (Isabella Higginbottom drops 37 pts)
Our first girls nominee is from the Game of the Night. Isabella Higginbottom lit up the scoreboard again. The Missouri signee dropped 37 points as Batesville beat Nettleton 51-43. The Lady Pioneers are 14-0 this season.
Marmaduke (Lady Greyhounds hit 11 3′s in first half)
Our second girls nominee is Marmaduke. The Lady Greyhounds were on fire outside the arc. They hit eleven three-pointers in the first half. Marmaduke beat Riverside 66-23 to move to 18-4 on the season.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
