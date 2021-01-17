Wynne firefighters battle blaze on East Union early Sunday

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire early Sunday on East Union in Wynne kept firefighters busy as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
According to a post on the Wynne Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to a home on East Union around 5 a.m. Sunday.
A heavy fire could be seen as firefighters arrived on the scene. However, they were able to contain the fire to a single room, the post noted.
There was no information on injuries but Wynne firefighters thanked local police for their help.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.