Wynne firefighters battle blaze on East Union early Sunday
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 6:02 PM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire early Sunday on East Union in Wynne kept firefighters busy as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to a post on the Wynne Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to a home on East Union around 5 a.m. Sunday.

A heavy fire could be seen as firefighters arrived on the scene. However, they were able to contain the fire to a single room, the post noted.

There was no information on injuries but Wynne firefighters thanked local police for their help.

