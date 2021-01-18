Catalytic converter crooks hit learning center again and Abilities Unlimited

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time in a handful of months, thieves have struck a Jonesboro learning center.
Chris Pyles, transportation supervisor for The Learning Center, 3801 Aggie Rd., reported the theft to Jonesboro police on Friday, Jan. 15.
According to the initial incident report, the thief stole a catalytic converter valued at $300 from a 2011 Ford Econoline E-450 bus.
This is the second time crooks have targeted the center’s buses.
Last September, Pyles reported someone stole two catalytic converters during Labor Day weekend.
Police also responded to another catalytic converter theft call at Abilities Unlimited, 2725 N. Church Street.
According to a police report, it happened sometime between Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Police said someone stole the converter from a company vehicle, a white 2010 Ford Econoline 100, with an estimated value of $200.
Since 2019, the Jonesboro Police Department has investigated more than 80 such thefts, prompting state lawmakers to craft a bill that would crackdown on the sale of such pricey parts.
