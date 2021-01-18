Gas prices continue upward trend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Analysts say a perceived improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic is driving up prices at the gas pump.
In the past week, gasoline prices in Arkansas rose 6.3 cents per gallon to an average of $2.13. That’s 21.7 cents more than drivers paid a month ago.
By comparison, the national average rose just 4.2 cents per gallon to an average of $2.38.
“Gas prices have jumped to yet another multi-month high as crude oil price rise amidst perceived improvement in the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pump prices up as demand shows renewed signs of recovery,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
While the upward trend might slow, DeHaan cautions that motorists should not expect much of a break from rising gas prices.
