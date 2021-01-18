Jan. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Jan. 18. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hassle-free weather continues early this week, despite a pair of cold fronts.
Daily highs are set to run in the upper 40s and low 50s over the next few days.
Our weather pattern turns more active by Thursday as scattered showers work across Region 8.
This chance of rain continues Friday followed by a short break this weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Arkansas lawmakers are considering action they hope will cut down on catalytic converter thefts.
A Jonesboro couple will be hitting “The Wall” tonight, and you can cheer them on.
Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Instead of taking to the streets, this year’s MLK Day celebration is heading online.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.