Jonesboro police warns residents of recent scam phone calls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department warned residents Sunday of several scam phone calls going around recently.
In a Facebook post, police said they received notice of the calls and warned that the phone calls contain one of the outlines:
- Appears to be coming from the Jonesboro Police Department phone number
- The caller identifies themselves as “Lieutenant Coleman”
- Caller advises that they sent a subpoena to you that was ignored
- There is now a warrant out for your arrest because you missed court
- You must pay money now to avoid immediate arrest
Police reminded residents that the police department doesn’t call and ask for money. If you receive this kind of call, hang up.
If you need to report a scam call, you can contact Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
