Nearly 8,400 total COVID-19 deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 deaths are nearing 8,400 after the Tennessee Department of Health reported 36 additional deaths Sunday. The state’s death toll has reached 8,391.
TDH also reported 4,474 new cases bringing the total case count to more than 685,000 statewide since the first case was identified in March of 2020.
With 610,796 inactive/recovered cases across the state, there currently are more than 66,000 active cases.
TDH data also shows nearly 2,700 Tennesseans are in the hospital battling complications with COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 497 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths countywide Sunday.
Sunday’s numbers bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,127. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 77,566 coronavirus cases have been reported.
There are also 6,684 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
The weekly test positivity rate is 14% - which is 4% higher than the target amount. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Thursday, Jan. 14, hospital capacity was still limited with 92% of acute care beds and 94% of ICU beds currently utilized.
