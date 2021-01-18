Traffic stop leads to man taking his own life

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An attempted traffic stop ended Monday morning with a Jonesboro man taking his own life.
Around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18, officers attempted to stop a Mazda SUV driven by an older, white male.
According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, the man refused to pull over and officers called off the stop.
They later found the vehicle parked in a driveway on Allis Street.
As officers approached the car, JPD said the man pulled out a handgun, “racked the slide to chamber a round, and pointed the gun at himself.”
Police secured the scene and began negotiations with the man.
About an hour later, police heard an apparent gunshot and saw the man slumped over in the seat.
According to JPD, officers used less-lethal beanbags to breach the side window and check on the man.
After police located the gun and secured it, EMS officers attempted to provide aid but stated “no signs of life were present.”
The man’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.
JPD did not identify the man.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, in response to online rumors and a Facebook Live video that “seemed to show a different side of what happened,” JPD released the full body camera footage of the incident.
WARNING: The video includes some graphic language and may not be suitable for some viewers.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.