U.S. Steel completes Big River Steel acquisition

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than a year after announcing its intentions, United States Steel Corp. has acquired Big River Steel.
The Pittsburg-based company announced in a news release it closed acquisition of the remaining equity for approximately $764 million from cash on hand.
“We are creating the first ‘Best of Both’ integrated and mini-mill steel company,” said U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt. “Taking a page from the Big River Steel playbook, we are closing on this world competitive green steel asset purchase under budget and ahead of schedule.”
U.S. Steel announced in October 2019 it had purchased a $700 million stake in the Mississippi County factory.
This past December, the company said it had exercised its option to acquire Big River Steel’s remaining equity.
According to the news release, U.S. Steel’s management team will provide more details on the acquisition during the company’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Jan. 29.
