Arkansas reveals 2021 baseball schedule

The Razorbacks begin their 19th season under head coach Dave Van Horn at the home of the Texas Rangers at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. After taking on Texas in the season lid lifter, the Hogs will face off against Texas Tech (Feb. 20) and TCU (Feb. 21) to wrap up opening weekend. The Razorbacks have taken on all three former Southwest Conference foes in recent years, splitting a pair of games at Texas in 2019, splitting two games at the College World Series in 2019 against Texas Tech and sweeping a Super Regional against TCU in 2019.