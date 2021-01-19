Arkansas State baseball will play at Arkansas on May 11th

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks and Red Wolves are scheduled to play this spring.
Arkansas revealed their 2021 baseball schedule on Tuesday. Their final non-conference game will be the first meeting with Arkansas State. The Red Wolves will travel to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks on Tuesday, May 11th.
It would be the first matchup between Arkansas State and Arkansas in a major sport since the 2005 Women’s NIT.
A-State is no stranger to facing SEC baseball competition. Tommy Raffo’s squad have an annual home & home with Ole Miss. They traveled to Missouri for a midweek non-conference series in 2019. The Red Wolves will have at least 3 in-state opponents in their 2021 schedule. A-State will face Little Rock in Sun Belt play & are expected to have a tilt or two with UCA.
