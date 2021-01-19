Blytheville & Batesville are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/11/21 - 1/15/21)

Blytheville & Batesville are Hot Shots of the Week (1/11/21 - 1/15/21)
By Chris Hudgison | January 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 6:03 PM

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for January 11th through the 15th. Over 700 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.

Boys Winner: Blytheville

Blytheville beats Buffalo Island Central in the boys ballot by 89 votes. Ty’Reonn King iced a Blytheville win with a steal and a slam. The Chickasaws moved to 15-2 with a victory Thursday over Southside.

Girls Winner: Batesville

We had a barnburner in the girls ballot, Batesville edged Marmaduke by 5 votes. Isabella Higginbottom dropped 37 points as Batesville beat Nettleton 51-43. The Missouri signee has been key to the Lady Pioneers 14-0 start.

Batesville edged Marmaduke in a barnburner of a ballot. (Source: KAIT)

