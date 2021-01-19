Blytheville honors MLK with “Drive Out Hate” parade

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of cars paraded down Main Street in Blytheville Monday morning to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy.
The city of Blytheville decided to take extra precautions this year while celebrating the prominent civil rights leader.
Participants of the parade remained in their vehicles, and those in the crowd were limited.
Local leaders believed that celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day this year was heavily important given recent events that have taken place within the country.
“I think it shows the importance of how important this is that we remember this day every year… now more than ever,” said Mississippi County Judge John Nelson.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders says the celebration brings further awareness of King’s impact on the civil rights movement, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue amongst others.
“That’s what this is all about… is to bring attention and awareness to these situations,” said the mayor. “As you all know, even in Dr. Martin Luther King’s own speech is that we got to continue to bring awareness to this because people can’t learn if people don’t know.”
The city of Blytheville concludes its MLK celebration with two showings of Selma behind the Ritz Civic Center.
