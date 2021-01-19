Community members help clean up Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event organized by an Arkansas State University – Newport brought people of all walks of life to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Jonesboro Monday.
The ASU-Newport Diversity and Inclusion Council hosted a clean-up along the road on MLK Day.
Students from ASU-Newport, Arkansas State University’s main campus in Jonesboro, Jonesboro High School students, community members and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver helped pick up trash.
Chairman of the council, Chris Cross, said this year he wanted to focus on the unity aspect of Dr. King’s message.
“I’m so glad that so many people from, you know, different age brackets, from different races are coming out here just to promote Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of coming together as a human force,” Cross said.
Even with COVID-19, Cross said the clean-up wasn’t as different as it was in years past.
Jonesboro High School students Alexia Sanders and Kristalyn Brevard decided to take time out of their morning to clean up MLK Drive.
“I think it is very important for us to come out here to beautify our streets,” Brevard said.
Sanders was also heartened to see all the different people come out.
“It feels amazing with everything going on right now and all the horrible things,” Sanders said. “It feels good to see people come together.”
Cross said in years past, since ASU-Newport has three campuses, they have organized service projects at one of the schools; in the future, he hopes all three campuses will hold Martin Luther King cleanup events.
