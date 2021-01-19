Jan. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Jan. 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front hardly produced a drop of rain as it slipped through Region 8 overnight.
A couple showers might even linger through the morning commute.
The rest of us can expect chilly, cloudy weather today with highs near 50.
Our next chance of rain arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday, followed by sunshine heading into the weekend.
We’re watching the potential for heavy rain early next week as a surface low tracks overhead.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 doctor says she hears concerns from patients about the COVID vaccine daily. Even some of her most at-risk patients say they refuse to take the shot.
Meanwhile, several pharmacists say they cannot begin Phase 1-B because no vaccines have been delivered.
Honoring Dr. King: In Blytheville, city leaders took to the streets to “Drive out Hate” while community members in Newport hit the road to clean up their town.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
