Lyon forward Paige Kelley named NAIA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

The Scots defeated Stephens College, 77-35, last Thursday, before earning a 56-47 comeback victory against William Woods on Saturday. It was the Paige Kelley show for the Scots in their two games last week after the freshman posted a pair of career-highs. Kelley got her monster week started with a career-high 25 points in the win against Stephens. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists, while shooting 10-of-16 from the floor. Kelley followed that up with a new career-high of 28 points in the win against the Owls. She also finished with eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while going 13-of-15 from the floor. For the week, Kelley averaged 26.5 points per game and 7.0 rebound per game, while shooting over 74% from the floor.