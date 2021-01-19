Man dies following fiery crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old man died early Tuesday morning when his SUV crashed and caught on fire.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 19 on U.S. Highway 160, one mile east of Fairdealing.
Aaron N. Gawthrop of Poplar Bluff was eastbound when his 2009 Chevy Trailblazer ran off the roadway, struck two trees, and caught fire.
An ambulance transported Gawthrop to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Guthikonda pronounced him dead at 2:05 a.m.
It was unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.