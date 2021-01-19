Nettleton teacher opens mini bookstore following March tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mini bookstore opened in Jonesboro in the months after the March tornado, thanks to a teacher with Nettleton School District.
When the tornado ripped through the heart of Jonesboro, it took out one of the few places to buy books in the city.
Thanks to English teacher Chelsey Smith, there’s now another option to check out when looking for books to buy.
Stardust and Stories Bookstore started as a little free library in front of Smith’s home shortly after the tornado hit.
“I wanted a place for people to buy literature because that’s just one of my passions is to offer literature at an affordable, accessible price to the public,” said Smith.
Now, Stardust and Stories can be found inside the Artsy Unique Boutique in Jonesboro.
Smith said having another place for people to find books can help get people interested in reading.
“It’s great to be able to connect with people in my classroom but also people outside of my classroom and give them literature that could spark a love of reading,” said Smith.
The bookstore offers books in children, young adults, and adult genres.
Smith says she also tries to offer as many local and diverse stories as possible.
“I just want to promote diverse reading and make it available to anyone who would be able to read those books,” said Smith.
You can find Stardust and Stories at 2711 Paula Drive in Jonesboro, inside Artsy Unique Boutique.
The bookstore is open during boutique hours Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can reach out to Smith with book donations or local books to sell through the Stardust and Stories Bookstore Facebook page.
