We had afternoon and evening matchups on Martin Luther King Day. Brookland edged Southside in a 4A-3 thriller
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/18/21)
Brookland 43, Southside 40 (Boys)
Corning 54, Manila 51 (Boys)
Rector 57, EPC 28 (Girls)
Rector 62, EPC 53 (Boys)
Melbourne 56, Viola 35 (Girls)
Southside 60, Westside 48 (Girls)
Brookland beats Highland (Girls)
Valley View 58, Blytheville 26 (Girls)
Pocahontas 42, Trumann 34 (Girls)
Hoxie 81, Rivercrest 25 (Girls)
Manila 41, Harrisburg 21 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge at Tuckerman (Boys)
Tuckerman 52, Walnut Ridge 41 (Girls)
Piggott 46, Gosnell 33 (Girls)
Riverside 61, BIC 30 (Girls)
Mammoth Spring 80, Armorel 53 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 60, Armorel 32 (Girls)
West Side Greers Ferry 68, Izard County 63 (Boys)
West Side Greers Ferry 53, Izard County 17 (Girls)
