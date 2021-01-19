Six NEA standouts selected to 2020 ASM Football Super Team

Leading the way is Bryant quarterback Austin Ledbetter, who was the starting quarterback for the Hornets over the last two years and went 26-0, leading them to their second and third straight Class 7A state championship, In his senior year, Ledbetter was 173 of 269 for 3,086 yards and 41 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions. He also ran 43 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.