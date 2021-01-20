Affidavit: Jonesboro man confessed to raping minor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro man faces two counts of rape charges after an affidavit stated he raped a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division notified Jonesboro police on Jan. 15 of the incident.
In an interview, the victim told investigators that Rodney D. Cope, 44, had sex with them on Jan. 14.
Police learned Cope reportedly raped the victim multiple times over several years.
Police arrested Cope, who confessed to digitally raping the victim, exposing himself, and showing the victim pornography.
A judge found probable cause to charge Cope with two counts of rape, sexual indecency with a child, and sexually grooming a child.
He received a $150,000 bond and will be back in court on Feb. 26.
