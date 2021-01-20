15 Arkansas women’s basketball adds January 28th home game vs. #3 UConn

“We are so proud of our team for wanting to play against the best teams in the country,” Neighbors continued. “They embrace the challenge of playing against the team that has set the standard for play in our game over the last 25 years. We are thrilled for our fans, too. They get to see another high-quality matchup inside Bud Walton Arena. Thanks to our administration for providing our student-athletes the opportunity to make a game of this magnitude happen so quickly. Coach Auriemma has been nice to me since my first year in college basketball and we can’t thank him and his staff enough for making this game happen.”