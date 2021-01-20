Butler Co. gets ready to host mass COVID-19 vaccination event

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, January 22, over a thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by the national guard according to the Butler County Health Department.
“I think Friday’s going to be great for this community, even surrounding ones,” Operations Director Amanda Fitzwater said.
She said the free vaccination requires registration beforehand and is open to anybody who falls into Phase 1A, and phase 1B tiers 1 and 2.
“To have a mass vaccine like that brought by the national guard, it just is an opportunity for all these people to be vaccinated who want to get vaccinated,” Fitzwater said.
Phase 1A includes long-term care facilities and healthcare workers.
Phase 1b tier 1 includes first responders and emergency services and phase 1b tier 2 includes high risk individuals.
The National guard from Jefferson City is bringing the vaccine to Hydro Adventures where people can receive their dose from their car.
“Just drive through, get vaccinated and go,” she said.
Nurses from the health department and nursing students from Three Rivers College will give out the doses.
Allison Allen, a senior nursing student said she’s excited to be a part of it.
“It’s a great learning experience and opportunity not only for us, but for our instructors and for the people of poplar bluff as well,” Allen said.
She also said she feels confident in giving out the vaccine because she’s used to giving out similar ones.
“I feel very prepared, I’ve done them before I’ve gotten the experience and capability to do it in clinicals before so I feel very prepared,” she said.
You can find the link to register on the health department’s Facebook page or website.
Registration ends Thursday at 10 p.m. according to the Health Department.
Fitzwater said the vaccinations will go from 9am to 3pm Friday.

Butler County EMA Director, Robbie Myers said registration assistance will be available Wednesday, January 19 at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
