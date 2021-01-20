City park will become handicap accessible

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - A renovation is coming for the Lepanto City Park. City leaders received over $70,000 from a Fun Park Grant to replace outdated equipment.
The money is going toward making a handicap-accessible playground.
Mayor Earnie Hill said this improves the city’s quality of life and provides all kids a place to play.
“That way, you don’t leave kids out. Right now, all of our playground equipment, it’ll leave them out because it’s kinda outdated, so we look forward to working on this project,” Hill said.
They hope to get the project completed by the end of the year.
Hill said the grant matters because this will provide the city’s first inclusive play area.
Hill is also working with NBA player and Lepanto native Malik Monk to renovate the basketball court.
