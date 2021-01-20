COVID-19 leads to extra stress for farmers

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farming and ranching can bring about stress for those working the land, but the pandemic has brought them more challenges than ever before.
Rick Wimberly, Division of Agriculture Cross County Extension Agent, said farmers are doing okay financially, but the pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health.
Wimberly said Cross County saw a slowdown in the economy early on in the pandemic.
The main concern was labor and having enough workers to farm on around 3,000 acres of sweet potatoes.
Early on, they saw a dip in prices, but by the end of 2020, corn and soybean prices had rebounded.
China has also committed to buying $4.8 billion worth of U.S. goods, which could lead to soybean farmers expanding their crops.
In the last few weeks, cotton prices have also risen.
Wimberly said they’ve been dealing with COVID-19 for nearly a year now, and he anticipates the supply chain will be solid this year, and we will not see shortages.
Meat processing saw some problems in the spring and early summer. Companies, such as Tyson, worked to reduce supply chain issues. Some companies face lawsuits related to worker treatment and safety during the pandemic.
Wimberly said there’s still a lot of unknowns in the farming industry. It’s stressful enough, and COVID-19 has thrown a curveball.
“Fifteen to twenty years ago, I thought that if somebody offered me some ground to farm that I would take it in a heartbeat. Now you couldn’t pay me to do it,” Wimberly said. “The stress level is just high on them out there just because the bottom line has gotten so tight.”
The Division of Agriculture offered several tips and resources for farming and ranching during tough times.
- Plan ahead. For example, replace worn machinery parts during the offseason.
- Before key seasons, discuss who can be available to run for parts and care for livestock.
- Set priorities and plan your time. Decide what has to be done today and what can wait until tomorrow.
- Say no to extra commitments that you do not have time to do.
- Simplify your life. If possible, reduce your financial dependence on others.
For more tips and resources if you are experiencing stress or depression, click here.
For COVID-19 agriculture resources, click here.
