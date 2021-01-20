Gov. Parson: ‘Exceptionally limited supply of vaccine in Mo.’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson explained three ways Missourians can get the COVID-19 vaccine, while saying that currently there’s a limited supply in the state.
The governor said in a Facebook post that Missouri’s supply is dependent on the allocations of vaccines, which is determined by Operation Warp Speed and the federal government.
He said there are three ways you can get the vaccine in the state:
- Employer-initiated - an employer contracts with an approved third party vaccinator, then the vaccinator schedules the vaccine with its employees
- Making an appointment with your provider, pharmacy or contacting your local public health agency
- Community events - the state is working on coordinating community events in the spring
For more information on when vaccines may be available, you can click here.
