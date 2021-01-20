Gov. Parson: ‘Exceptionally limited supply of vaccine in Mo.’

Gov. Parson: ‘Exceptionally limited supply of vaccine in Mo.’
Governor Mike Parson explained three ways Missourians can get the COVID-19 vaccine, while saying that currently there’s a limited supply in the state. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | January 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 12:17 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson explained three ways Missourians can get the COVID-19 vaccine, while saying that currently there’s a limited supply in the state.

The governor said in a Facebook post that Missouri’s supply is dependent on the allocations of vaccines, which is determined by Operation Warp Speed and the federal government.

He said there are three ways you can get the vaccine in the state:

  • Employer-initiated - an employer contracts with an approved third party vaccinator, then the vaccinator schedules the vaccine with its employees
  • Making an appointment with your provider, pharmacy or contacting your local public health agency
  • Community events - the state is working on coordinating community events in the spring

For more information on when vaccines may be available, you can click here.

There will be three main ways to receive the vaccine. Right now, there is an exceptionally limited supply of vaccine...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.