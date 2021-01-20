Gov. Parson: Mo. National Guard to help establish COVID-19 vaccination sites across state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20.
Governor Parson announced he activated the Missouri National Guard to help with vaccinations throughout the state.
The National Guard will partner with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and other state partners, to establish community vaccination sites across the state.
He said there will be a mass vaccination team assigned to nine Missouri State Highway Patrol headquarter regions. Each team will be able to administer as many as 2,500 doses per day.
The governor said, currently, more than 265,000 total doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered throughout the state. Everything continues according to the Vaccination Plan established in October.
Until vaccines become more widely available, he said they will be administered on a very limited basis.
Missourians can click here for more vaccine updates.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Parson delivered the keynote address at the Missouri State Highway Patrol 110th Recruit Class graduation ceremony.
The ceremony was at 10 a.m. at the MSHP Gymnasium in Jefferson City.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the event was by invitation only, but was streamed live on the MSHP Facebook page.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 1,727 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
A total of 440,197 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 6,263 deaths.
Currently, there are 2,392 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Missouri. Of these patients, 551 are in the ICU and 299 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 12.7 percent.
A total of 3,959,087 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Tuesday morning and included data reported through Saturday, Jan. 16. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.