Heavy Rain Sunday and Monday?

Data has pushed around the idea of a heavy rain event for about a week now. We may finally see it happen to end the weekend and start next week. Until then, expect passing clouds and cool temperatures. Not too cold tonight, but by Saturday morning, we’ll wake up in the 20s. Highs stay in the 40s and 50s. Rain will increase Sunday and could be heavy by Sunday night. Temperatures may make it into the 60s Monday and help provide a few rumbles of thunder. Parts of Arkansas may see a few strong storms, but it’s uncertain if that would include our part of the state. Around 1-2″ of rain could fall Sunday and Monday with isolated higher amounts. Stay tuned as specific details get ironed out.