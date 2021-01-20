Jan. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Jan. 20. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re out the door with chilly, sunny weather this morning but clouds roll in this afternoon.
Highs should touch 50°F for most of the area.
Dry weather will hold for much of Wednesday, although high pressure shifting eastward will allow showers to sneak across Region 8 later this evening.
Rainfall totals look light with this system.
Colder but sunny weather arrives for Friday and Saturday before the next storm system drops 1-2″ rainfall between Sunday and next Monday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Why drive to the liquor store when you can have your libations delivered? Some Arkansas state lawmakers have raised their glasses to that idea.
Meanwhile, some state senators say a new stand your ground bill makes it “easier to kill.”
The coronavirus hit one Region 8 nursing home hard. Now, its residents and staff are hitting back.
While they’re not necessarily hurting financially, farmers say the pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health.
Today’s the day: Joe Biden will be sworn in today as the nation’s new president.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
