NEA NAIA Roundup (1/19/21)

#22 Lyon women’s basketball starts the season 5-0 after a road win at Columbia. Williams Baptist men’s basketball fell at home to Central Baptist. Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball won their 4th straight game.
#22 Lyon (Women) 64, Columbia College 58
In what was a highly anticipated matchup between the 22nd-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team and (RV) Columbia College, the game lived up to the hype, as the Scots knocked off the Cougars, 64-58, on the road on Tuesday night.
Lyon moved into sole possession of first place in the American Midwest Conference standings as the Scots improved to 5-0 (5-0 AMC), while CC fell to 7-3 (5-1 AMC).
It was a game of runs between the Scots and Cougars as Columbia erased a 4-3 deficit and went on a 10-0 run to take a 13-4 lead midway through the first period. It was the Scots turn for their run after that as Lyon ended the quarter on a 13-0 run and took led, 17-13, after the first period.
A three-pointer by Jade Giron opened up the scoring in the second quarter as Lyon continued their run and extended their lead to 27-13 with 5:20 remaining. A jumper by Columbia’s Mallory Shetley at the 3:28 mark ended a 12-minute scoring drought for the Cougars. The Scots continued to hold a double-digit lead until a three-pointer by the Cougars cut the deficit to seven before a jumper by Paige Tate gave Lyon a 33-24 lead at the half.
Columbia opened up the third quarter on a 7-0 run and pulled within two, 33-31, just under four minutes in. The Scots continued to hold off the Cougars until Columbia knotted the score at 40-40 on a pair of free throws. A layup by Giron gave the Scots a two-point lead momentarily, but CC ended the quarter on a 7-0 run and took a 47-42 lead into the fourth period.
CC extended its lead to 49-42 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter but Lyon rallied back and took a 50-49 lead on a bucket by Giron. It was a seesaw battle between the Scots and Cougars over the next three minutes until a layup by Katie Turner gave Lyon a 57-56 lead with 2:32 left to play. The Scots would not surrender their lead the rest of the way as a free throw by Marleigh Dodson with 12 seconds left gave Lyon a six-point victory.
Giron scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to lead all scorers. Kelley recorded the first double-double of her career as she finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Scots will return home and host the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.
Columbia College 74, Lyon (Men) 63
The Lyon College men’s basketball team went on an 11-0 run late in the second half to pull back within single digits, but the Scots came up short in a 74-63 loss at Columbia College on Tuesday night.
Columbia improved to 9-3 (3-1 American Midwest Conference), while the Scots fell to 4-4 (3-2 AMC).
Lyon and Columbia played a tightly-contest first half as neither team led by more than three until the Cougars ended the half on an 8-0 run that gave CC a 34-25 lead over the Scots.
A pair of free throws by Chris Craig and a bucket in the paint by Grant Patterson pulled the Scots within five to start the second half. The Cougars went on a big run from there and pushed their lead to double-digits. The Scots would not go away quietly, however. Patterson sank a three in transition at the 3:13 mark that opened up the late 11-0 run for the Scots as a three-point play by Winston Peace pulled the Scots within nine, 70-61, with just over a minute left to play. The Cougars would hold off the Scots late in the game after hitting five of their final six free throws.
Faris Verlasevic led the Scots with a team-high 12 points, while Patterson and Craig finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Scots will return home and open up a four-game home stand on Thursday night against the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 7:30 p.m.
Central Baptist 81, Williams Baptist (Men) 63
Williams Baptist men’s basketball fell at home to Central Baptist 81-63 on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Eagles fall to 5-6; 3-2 in AMC play.
The game started with a literal bang as Cortez King (SR/Chicago, Ill.) slammed home a dunk after Shackeel Butters (SR/Freeport, Bahamas) won the ball off the tip. From there, the first half would be a close affair, with the Eagles holding the lead for the majority of the half, until the Mustangs hit a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to go into halftime with a three-point lead.
Coming out of halftime, Central Baptist clicked into a different gear and outscored the Eagles 47-32 in the half. The Mustangs employed a full-court press to force the Eagles into bad decisions and turnovers, with the Eagles committing 15 turnovers in the second half.
Williams Baptist shot 38.6% from the field (22-57) and 87.5% from the free-throw line (14-16).
Butters led the way with his sixth double-double of the season and fourth in a row. He ended the night with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
King was also in double figures with 12 points. The Eagles host Columbia College on Thursday, Jan. 21 in the Southerland-Mabee Center. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge (Women) 82, Judson 60
The Lady Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College stole the ball away 14 times on their way to an 82-60 victory over the Judson (Ala.) College Eagles on Tuesday night. The victory pushed the Lady Pioneers to a winning record for the first time this season.
Crowley’s Ridge (5-4) went 6-17 from the floor in the opening quarter, but foul trouble sent the Eagles to the free-throw line often. Judson (0-1) went 5-7 from the charity stripe and ended the first quarter ahead 18-15
The second quarter was just as close as the first where Octavia Lowery and Kianna Hardaway both netted seven points including Lowery’s buzzer-beating field goal to send the Pioneers to the locker room ahead 39-37.
Quarter number three was the turning point for the girls in green seeing CRC outscore JC 19-6 led by freshman Mickayla Smith’s two 3pt FGs to charge into the final quarter ahead 58-43.
Smith continued hitting her shots in the last ten minutes by scoring eight points as Crowley’s Ridge ran away from Judson tallying 24 points in the quarter to end the contest with the 82-60 victory.
Mickayla Smith led the offense for the Lady Pioneers, scoring her season-high of 21 points. The backcourt was fronted by fellow freshman Kianna Hardway, who pulled down her season’s best 17 rebounds added to her 15 points to earn her fourth double-double.
Also in double-digits in scoring was Octavia Lowery’s 19 points and Travia Woodruff who added 13.
The Lady ‘Neers will have 48 hours to rest up before a tough road test against Rust (Miss.) College. The Lady Bearcats received votes in the latest NAIA women’s basketball poll. The doubleheader on Thursday, January 21 begins with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men immediately after at 7 p.m.
