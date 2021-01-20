North Texas LB/DE Joe Ozougwu transfers to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones adds another D1 player to the 2021 Arkansas State recruiting class.
North Texas senior linebacker & defensive end Joe Ozougwu announced Tuesday evening that he would transfer to the Red Wolves. In 34 games with the Mean Green (2017-2019), Ozougwu racked up 89 tackles, 17 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 pass deflections.
He landed on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2017. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in September 2020 that Ozougwu opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.
Ozougwu has 2 years left of eligibility. The Alief, Texas native is the 3rd D1 transfer to commit to Arkansas State this month. Louisville LB Thurman Geathers verballed with A-State on January 7th, Boise State WR Khyheem Waleed verballed with the Red Wolves on January 5th.
