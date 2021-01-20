Ordinance on ward position voting sent back to committee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ordinance proposed to limit who can vote on ward positions to those living in that ward was sent back to the committee Tuesday night.
Councilman LJ Bryant originally proposed the ordinance in July 2020.
When proposed, it focused on voting for Position 1 city council members.
The ordinance would limit voting to that specific ward to only residents living in that ward while allowing the remaining council members to be elected by the city.
Ultimately, that ordinance was postponed until 2021.
Tuesday was the first discussion on the ordinance since the postponement.
Originally, Councilman Bryant proposed an amendment that would change the election date and the ward position to be voted on.
After several minutes of discussion, Councilman Joe Hafner said the ordinance left a lot of unanswered questions.
“To me, it sounds like we have a lot of unanswered questions for this to proceed back to, you know, even if the amendment Mr. Bryant proposed was voted on and accepted. I think we have more questions that need to be answered before we move forward,” said Hafner.
Hafner made a motion to send the ordinance back to the Nominating and Rules Committee and was seconded.
You can watch the city council meeting from Tuesday by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.