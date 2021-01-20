Police, engineers investigating another deadly crash on Harrisburg Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second time this month, police are investigating a deadly crash on Harrisburg Road.
The Jonesboro Police Department said the rollover crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the 3800-block of Harrisburg Road, near Central Baptist Church.
When Officer Tanner Huff arrived, according to his initial incident report, he found a 2020 Audi about 100′ off the road resting on the driver’s side.
The driver, 58-year-old James Essary of Jonesboro, was partially ejected from the vehicle with “substantial injuries.”
Huff contacted the Craighead County coroner after confirming Essary was dead at the scene.
JPD said it took officers several hours to clear the scene but urged motorists Wednesday morning to remain cautious “for any hazards that may remain.”
The department also said engineers with the city and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are “looking into this stretch of roadway to hopefully be able to make changes that alleviate any future accidents of this nature.”
On Jan. 1, a woman died when the vehicle she was riding in ran off the roadway in that same stretch of Harrisburg Road and slammed into an apartment building.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide new details as they become available.
