Police investigate theft at Jonesboro car wash
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 7:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need your help finding two males who allegedly broke into a Jonesboro car wash stealing $1,275 in cash.

Jonesboro police went to Rhyno Carwash, 1840 E. Highland Dr., Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. regarding a burglary.

During the burglary, a solid glass door was shattered, estimated at $800.

The two males are believed to be between 15 and 25 years old.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft can contact Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867 (STOP).

