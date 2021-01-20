Police investigate theft at Jonesboro car wash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need your help finding two males who allegedly broke into a Jonesboro car wash stealing $1,275 in cash.
Jonesboro police went to Rhyno Carwash, 1840 E. Highland Dr., Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. regarding a burglary.
During the burglary, a solid glass door was shattered, estimated at $800.
The two males are believed to be between 15 and 25 years old.
Anyone with any information regarding the theft can contact Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 870-935-7867 (STOP).
