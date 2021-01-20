Pregnancy resource center expands to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A pregnancy resource center in Jonesboro serves over 500 clients a year and hope by expanding their services to Paragould, they’ll serve even more.
Options on Main offers the same, free services at their new center, Options in Paragould. Monday marked their first day to open.
“It was very exciting. My girls that work here are very excited to be able to serve the community,” executive director Valerie Long said.
The work to open this center began two years ago when another pregnancy resource center, Lifehouse Ministries, announced they were closing.
Women in Paragould, who were involved with that organization, approached Options on Main to possibly expand.
With much planning, they were able to open the second non-profit center.
Ladies can receive free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds to confirm a viable pregnancy, parenting classes, and post-abortive support and counseling.
“We want all of our clients to know what their options are, to be able to make an educated and informed decision, whatever that decision may be,” Long said. “We always, always, always encourage a life-affirming decision for these girls.”
Material supplies such as clothes, formula, diapers, and wipes are also available.
Both Options centers operate solely on donations. There is no government funding. To keep their doors open, they rely on churches, businesses, and private donors.
While the Jonesboro center serves a little over 500 clients a year, Long says they have the potential to see an additional 500 or more clients in Paragould.
The father of the baby is also encouraged to take part in decision making.
“We want to take a holistic approach in what we do and encourage the family unit,” she said.
The new center needs volunteers to help sort donations and coordinate items or serve as client advocates.
Pastors and preachers in the Paragould and Greene County area can also volunteer time to mentor.
For more information click here, call 870-215-0774, or visit Options in Paragould Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10-4 p.m. at 322 S. 12th Street.
