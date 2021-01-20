School employee accused of sexually assaulting student

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $500,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.
According to the bench warrant, the Independence County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the alleged sexual offense on Jan. 15.
The parents told investigators they found nude images and videos on the minor’s phone sent by 34-year-old Daniel Roach.
According to online records, Roach is employed by the Batesville School District as a network administrator in its technology department.
The victim told detectives Roach was an employee at her school and that he had supervised her during the school year. During that time, they reportedly began phone communications.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the two began sharing nude images and videos.
She also claimed the two of them spent time together at Roach’s home while he was alone.
During a Jan. 19 interview, Roach reportedly confirmed they spent time at his home “hanging out.”
“Daniel advised the communications did not start out sexual but turned sexual after he and the minor began sending each other nude images and videos,” the bench warrant stated.
He then “confirmed that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor on the 15th of January 2021 at his residence,” the affidavit stated.
After reviewing the affidavit, the judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Jan. 20, to arrest Roach on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault.
Roach is currently being held in the Independence County Detention Center.
Region 8 News reached out to BSD for comment.
Megan Renihan, the district’s communications coordinator released the following statement on behalf of the school district:
