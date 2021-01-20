2 suspected in Trumann Walmart robbery arrested in Mississippi

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say two people arrested in Mississippi for a string of armed robberies are suspected of robbing the Walmart store in Trumann the day after Christmas.
According to our CNN affiliate WREG-TV in Memphis, officers arrested Randy Readus and Julius Black, both of Memphis, following a chase Tuesday morning that ended in Holly Springs.
Both men are suspected of robbing three North Mississippi Walmart stores in the past month.
On Wednesday, the Trumann Police Department said the two are suspected of robbing the Walmart store at gunpoint on Dec. 26.
“The Trumann Police Department, in conjunction with Arkansas State Police, Memphis [Police Department], the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent robberies of multiple Walmart stores,” the TPD stated.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.