Active cases, hospitalizations drop as state reports 2,520 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly 550 fewer active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday as hospitalizations continue to drop, state officials said.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 20,391 total active cases as of Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations also dropped 86 to 1,179, while the number of people on ventilators increased by 3 to 212.
Gov. Hutchinson said the work was due to Arkansas residents.
“We again saw a decrease in active cases across the state today. This is the fourth consecutive day of a decline and we have over 4,700 fewer active cases than this time last week,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s up to each of us to ensure we stay on this trend and defeat this virus.”
However, the number of total cases went up 2,520 to 276,114, while there were 55 additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,441.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases. Pulaski County was first in the state with 296 cases, followed by Washington County with 230 cases.
So far this month, the state has done nearly 258,000 PCR and antigen tests.
As for vaccinations, 164,699 doses have been given as of Wednesday, while 6,816 doses have been given for long-term care by CVS/Walgreens.
