Arkansas State men’s basketball travels to Louisiana this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (5-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana (9-4, 3-3 Sun Belt)
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23 • 6:00 PM / 4:00 PM • Lafayette, La. • Cajundome • ESPN+ • 107.9 KFIN
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,228-1,189 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With a combined 26 points in two games versus ULM last week, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Mike Burk (1,111) for 20th on the scoring list as he now has 1,099 career points.
- A-State’s 93 points scored against ULM (Jan. 16) marked the most scored in a home conference game since Jan. 15, 2005 against Western Kentucky (94-90, W)
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I true freshman among 24 total Division I players averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- Norchad Omier has eight-straight games with 10 or more rebounds. His eight total games with 10 or more rebounds are the most in a season since Anthony Livingston had 16 during the 2015-16 season
- Marquis Eaton is three games played shy of Jay Hansen (1980-84) for 13th on the career games played list at 110 games played
- Dating back to the beginning of the 2017-18 season, A-State is 33-8 (.805) when leading at halftime, 5-0 this season
