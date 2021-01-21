Business’s 50th anniversary began with a ‘leap of faith’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A locally-owned flower shop in Paragould opened its doors 50 years ago. Through the decades, they’ve seen many changes but are proud of their work.
Workers at Alvin Taylor’s, Inc. made many arrangements on Thursday afternoon. While they work, they’re happy to celebrate these decades of hard work.
“I remember being a little kid wanting to play in the flowers,” Judith Wheelis, Taylor’s daughter, said.
She was told by her father not to play with the flowers but to sit. Taylor would bring his daughter some flowers to play with.
When opening the store on Jan. 21, 1971, Judith wasn’t alive yet. Her father bought the shop and “took a leap of faith and decided to open it.”
Looking back, Taylor had an eye for good business.
“There were women lined up down the street wanting in because he had gotten this specialty item … stuffed animal, I cannot remember exactly what it was,” she said.
From drawings and sketches, Taylor brought designs to life, using flowers.
“To me, that was kind of a designer before your time because he could think outside the box,” she said.
As a businessman, Judith described him as smart, conservative, and considered the community important.
As a father, “He was great, caring, loving, he always liked to have fun. We always had something going. He never missed a beat,” she said.
Taylor died in 2018 and was in the shop watching work unfold until his final weeks. His wife, Judith’s mother, still helps by keeping the books.
“I honestly think he would be shocked he’s been in business for 50 years,” she said. “He worked a legacy and a legacy I’m proud to keep going. We look for many more years in this business. It’s something he taught me to love to do.”
