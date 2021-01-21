Carroll County man indicted for selling gun to man convicted of killing Holly Bobo

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee man is indicted after officials said he sold a firearm to Jason Autry, one of three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo. Danny Joe Ivy, 55, has also been indicted for making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
Autry was arrested in December, three months after leaving prison, when a Benton County deputy reportedly caught him with rifle while deer hunting.
The Jan. 14 indictment also charges Ivy with selling a firearm to a convicted felon and also for knowingly making materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements to an ATF Special Agent during the criminal investigation.
During that same grand jury session, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Autry’s previous indictment Dec. 10, 2020 for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm was superseded to add and include a second count for possession of ammunition while being a convicted felon.
Ivy faces up to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Selling or providing a firearm to a known prohibited person such as a convicted felon is a serious violation of federal law with significant consequences. The government has a strong interest in preventing dangerous and prohibited persons from obtaining firearms, and this office will always vigorously prosecute any persons who sell guns to felons.”
