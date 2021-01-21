Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 21 at 5:15 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:05 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 279,220 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 224,243 confirmed cases
    • 54,977 probable cases
  • 254,076 recoveries
  • 20,618 active cases
    • 14,578 confirmed active cases
    • 6,040 probable active cases
  • 4,496 total deaths
    • 3,689 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 807 deaths among probable cases
  • 1,160 currently hospitalized
    • 375 in ICU
    • 195 on ventilators
  • 2,646,987 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.5% positive antigen tests
  • 2,357,787 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, Jan. 21:

  1. Benton: 360
  2. Pulaski: 344
  3. Washington: 249
  4. Sebastian: 217
  5. Garland: 135

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,510 125 2,297 88 15,769
Clay 1,513 88 1,385 39 14,212
Cleburne 1,655 116 1,491 48 17,320
Craighead 11,744 617 10,970 156 90,576
Crittenden 5,166 312 4,733 79 32,036
Cross 1,745 120 1,584 41 13,318
Greene 5,220 306 4,853 61 37,191
Independence 3,324 200 3,015 109 29,774
Jackson 3.019 47 2,943 29 21,026
Lawrence 1,851 93 1,718 40 11,760
Mississippi 4,992 210 4,678 103 30,708
Poinsett 2,806 185 2,551 70 20,654
Randolph 1,772 89 1,639 44 14,502
St. Francis 3,210 203 2,978 29 25,381
Sharp 1,398 93 1,266 39 12,987
Stone 887 58 802 27 8,735
White 6,122 384 5,656 81 40,139
Woodruff 512 59 448 5 6,269

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

